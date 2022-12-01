CarWale

    CEAT launches new range of all-terrain tyres for SUVs

    CEAT launches new range of all-terrain tyres for SUVs

    - 80 per cent on-road and 20 per cent off-road profile

    - Will soon debut in international markets 

    India’s leading tyre manufacturer, CEAT Ltd, launched a new range of all-terrain tyres for SUVs called CrossDrive. Its new carbon black tread compounds offer better grip as well as improved fuel efficiency. These tyres have been extensively tested on the state-of-the-art auto-testing track ‘NATRAX’ along with some mild off-roading in Indore. 

    The manufacturer has also collaborated with OEMs like Mahindra to provide CrossDrive tyres for the Thar. The CrossDrive tyres range from 15-inch to 18-inch for the SUV segment, making it compatible with SUVs like the new Mahindra Thar, Toyota Fortuner, Tata Harrier and Safari, Mahindra Scorpio, and Ford Endeavour.

    Front View

    CEAT also plans to launch these tyres in the global markets. They will focus more on the off-road specs for the European market due to the climatic conditions. Also, the material used for the global market will differ from that in the Indian market resulting in cost inflation. These tyres will be made at the manufacturer’s unit in Chennai and Halol. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Mr Arnab Banerjee, COO, CEAT Tyres Ltd., said, “CrossDrive is one of our premium offerings in the all-terrain tyre segment for SUVs. The introduction of new technology and designs for CrossDrive tyres will help our customers to conquer challenging and diverse terrains with safety, while also improving the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.” He further added, “We have extensively tested CrossDrive for off-roading capabilities and city use and it provides an experience which is the best of both worlds. The launch of CrossDrive is yet another step in our efforts to make mobility safer and smarter every day by enabling enthusiastic SUV owners in India to confidently cross all terrains. ‘Discovering the new you’ is the core promise of CEAT CrossDrive for SUV consumers.”

    Also watch:

