    MG Hector facelift – What we know so far

    Nikhil Puthran

    The upcoming MG Hector facelift was spied testing on Indian roads on multiple occasions. Ahead of its official debut, the updated model was spotted sans camouflage. Changes in the Hector facelift are expected to be limited to cosmetic and feature upgrades. 

    Read below to learn more about what we know about the upcoming model.

    Exterior

    The fascia is highlighted by a large diamond grille and is complemented by sleek LED DRLs. Further, the vehicle gets dual-barrel headlamps which are positioned in the lower half of the bumper. The generous amounts of chrome enhance the premium quotient. The side profile has been retained from the current model. That said, the production model might offer redesigned alloy wheels for freshness. The rear profile is highlighted by large LED brake lights that run across the boot lid and is accentuated by a chrome strip. Moreover, it will feature the Hector lettering in chrome. 

    MG Hector Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Interior

    As for the interior, the updated Hector will get premium upholstery and a dual-tone theme. The dashboard is highlighted by a unique 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Further, the vehicle gets a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a three-spoke steering wheel with controls, a start-stop button, and ambient lighting. Further, the feature list will include ADAS, a large panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and will receive over-the-air updates. 

    MG Hector Facelift Dashboard

    Engine

    The upcoming Hector facelift is expected to continue being powered by the existing petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 141bhp at 5,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,600-3,600rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission and CVT options. The vehicle is also available in a petrol hybrid option which is limited to a manual transmission. On the other hand, the 2.0 turbocharged diesel unit generates 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,750 – 2,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

      

    MG Hector Facelift Image
    MG Hector Facelift
    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
