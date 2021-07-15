CarWale
    BMW X1 20i Tech Edition launched in India at Rs 43 lakh

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine to produce 189bhp and 280Nm

    - Limited units available only on BMW online shop

    BMW has widened its product portfolio in India with the launch of the X1 20i Tech Edition at Rs 43 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The German premium car manufacturer, BMW claims that the newly launched X1 20i Tech Edition offers commanding proportions, high seating position, and good road visibility to offer greater road presence than ever before. Only limited units of the X1 20i Tech Edition will be sold via BMW online shop.

    Visually, the front has an imposing appearance with a larger BMW grille and air intakes which are flanked by striking LED headlights with LED fog lamps. The athletic side view is complemented by a dynamic wedge shape formed by the roofline, eye-catching character lines, and window surfaces that taper towards the rear. The rear design underscores the car’s width and sporty stance with wrap around LED rear lights, inlays in body colour, and bigger twin exhaust tailpipes. The vehicle sits on new 18-inch alloys that add to the sporty visual appeal. The X1 20i Tech Edition is available in two colour options - Alpine White, Phytonic Blue (metallic) with Sensatec Oyster Black upholstery.

    As for the interior, the X1 20i Tech Edition gets premium leather upholstery, ambient lighting, panorama glass roof, and spacious interior layout to offer ample room to all occupants. Additional feature highlights include - electrical seat adjustment for both driver (with memory function) and passenger. The rear seat backrest can be reclined and offers a centre armrest with two cup-holders. Folding down the 40:20:40 split backrest increases boot capacity from 500-litres to 1,550-litres, making the versatility of BMW X1 suitable for all kinds of journeys. The dashboard is adorned by a high-resolution 10.25-inch central information display with iDrive controller and navigation with touch functionality. The new BMW Head-Up Display projects all information relevant to the journey directly into the driver's field of vision. Moreover, the car features a new 205W HiFi loudspeaker system and wireless charging, along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support for added convenience. 

    Under the hood, the X1 20i Tech Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, shared with the BMW X1 sDrive20i, to produce 189bhp and 280Nm of torque between 1,350 - 4,600 rpm. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. For added convenience, the vehicle offers three driving modes - ECO PRO, Comfort, and Sport. 

    As for safety, the X1 20i Tec Edition offers six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting, and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

