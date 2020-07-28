BMW to offer all-electric 5 Series

- In line with its strategy to reduce emissions of BMW vehicles, and during the production process

BMW revealed that it will offer a fully electric 5 Series as part of the brand’s plan to reduce its vehicle fleet’s emission footprint. However, Oliver Zipse, Chief Executive at BMW declined to provide a specific launch date for this model.

Starting next year, BMW said it will offer five fully-electric cars- the BMW i3, iX3, iNEXT, i4, and the Mini Cooper SE. It was disclosed that the brand will have 25 electrified models on the roads by 2023, half of which will be fully electric.

The goal for BMW is to have a total of more than seven million electrified BMW Group vehicles on the roads in the next ten years. Around two-thirds of these vehicles are expected to have a fully-electric drive train.

BMW even disclosed that its top brass’ earnings will be influenced considerably by the company’s compliance with climate targets, and carbon emissions from production facilities. Carmakers around the world have been pushing electric cars ever since authorities ordered a cut in exhaust CO2 emissions by about 37 percent by the year 2030.