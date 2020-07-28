Gulf Oil partners with McLaren for multi-year partnership

- Gulf Oil to become preferred lubricant supplier to McLaren beginning next year

- A few McLaren customers will also be allowed to customise their car with Gulf liveries

McLaren and Gulf Oil have announced a multi-year partnership. The partnership reunites two brands that have a history together. From 2021, Gulf will become the preferred lubricant supplier to McLaren, with all cars to be filled with Gulf Oil.

The Gulf Oil branding will also be displayed at McLaren’s ‘Pure’ customer events that take place around the world, at retailers, and on the team kit. Additionally, a limited number of customers will be given the option to have their McLaren supercar hand-painted by MSO, the car maker’s bespoke division, in Gulf liveries and colours which echo the F1 GTR Le Mans car that raced in the 1990’s.

To launch the partnership, the Gulf Oil brand will be integrated into the McLaren Formula 1 team from the British Grand Prix 2020 to be held between 31 July and 2 August. The logo will be represented by McLaren F1 personnel throughout the 2020 F1 season, including via race drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz and the McLaren pit crew. Gulf branding will also appear on the engine covers and wing mirrors of the McLaren MCL35 race cars.

Speaking on the occasion, Mike Jones, CEO at Gulf Oil, said, “This is a very exciting partnership that brings the Gulf brand back into elite motor racing. The history books are full of remarkable tales that Gulf Oil and McLaren have achieved in the past and now we are together once more to write the next chapter of this unique partnership. We’re proud to be working alongside a brand that shares our ambitions for innovation and growth aspirations both on the road and on the track. We look forward to working together and developing both Gulf Oil and McLaren’s class-leading capabilities further.”