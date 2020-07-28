CarWale
    BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe - Now in pictures

    BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    160 Views
    BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe - Now in pictures

    BMW recently launched the 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. The car can now be booked through dealerships across the country and deliveries are also following suit. It is offered in two variants, standard and M Sport Edition priced at Rs 1.30 crore and Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom) respectively. Let’s take a look at the pictures of this car giving out all its specifications.

    BMW 8 Series Left Side View

    This new 8 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door sedan based on the new 8 Series that we’ve seen earlier. This new model features a coupe-style roofline and frameless doors. 

    BMW 8 Series Gear Selector Dial

    Up front, there’s a twin-kidney grille flanked by slim headlights. At the rear, one will notice its spectacular wraparound LED tail lights and even a sport exhaust system.

    BMW 8 Series Infotainment System

    Inside the cabin, as expected with most BMW cars, even the 8 Series Gran Coupe comes with a driver-focused cockpit. It gets electrically adjustable sports seats as well.

    BMW 8 Series Second Row Seats

    The car comes with ambient lighting and sports a panoramic glass roof. It has 40:20:40 split seats in the second row and the rear luggage compartment boasts of a capacity of 440 litres.

    BMW 8 Series Left Front Three Quarter

    On the other hand, the M Sport Edition comes equipped with a little more equipment to add to the sporty quotient. This includes BMW Lazer Lights and even different exterior paint options.

    BMW 8 Series left rear three quarter

    There’s an M aerodynamic package that lends the car extra-large air intakes, 19-inch M light alloy wheels, side skirts, two chrome exhaust tips, a rear apron with diffuser and M badges among others. 

    BMW 8 Series Dashboard

    On the inside of this model, like the earlier variant, there are multi-functional seats for the driver and front passenger as well. This one, though, sports an M leather steering wheel.

    BMW 8 Series Front Row Seats

    The BMW 840i Gran Coupe comes powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine. This mill has a power output of 335bhp at 5,000-6,500rpm and 500Nm of torque at 1,600-4,500rpm.

    BMW 8 Series Left Front Three Quarter

    On the transmission front, the engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. What’s more, the car comes with an adaptive suspension and M Sport Differential.

    BMW 8 Series Front Row Seats
    • BMW
    • BMW 8 Series
    • 8 Series
    • 8 Series 840i Gran Coupe
    • 8 Series 840i M Sport Edition
    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    BMW 8 Series Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.57 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.65 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.5 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.57 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.55 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.51 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.57 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.44 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.46 Crore
