BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe - Now in pictures

BMW recently launched the 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. The car can now be booked through dealerships across the country and deliveries are also following suit. It is offered in two variants, standard and M Sport Edition priced at Rs 1.30 crore and Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom) respectively. Let’s take a look at the pictures of this car giving out all its specifications.

This new 8 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door sedan based on the new 8 Series that we’ve seen earlier. This new model features a coupe-style roofline and frameless doors.

Up front, there’s a twin-kidney grille flanked by slim headlights. At the rear, one will notice its spectacular wraparound LED tail lights and even a sport exhaust system.

Inside the cabin, as expected with most BMW cars, even the 8 Series Gran Coupe comes with a driver-focused cockpit. It gets electrically adjustable sports seats as well.

The car comes with ambient lighting and sports a panoramic glass roof. It has 40:20:40 split seats in the second row and the rear luggage compartment boasts of a capacity of 440 litres.

On the other hand, the M Sport Edition comes equipped with a little more equipment to add to the sporty quotient. This includes BMW Lazer Lights and even different exterior paint options.

There’s an M aerodynamic package that lends the car extra-large air intakes, 19-inch M light alloy wheels, side skirts, two chrome exhaust tips, a rear apron with diffuser and M badges among others.

On the inside of this model, like the earlier variant, there are multi-functional seats for the driver and front passenger as well. This one, though, sports an M leather steering wheel.

The BMW 840i Gran Coupe comes powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine. This mill has a power output of 335bhp at 5,000-6,500rpm and 500Nm of torque at 1,600-4,500rpm.

On the transmission front, the engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. What’s more, the car comes with an adaptive suspension and M Sport Differential.