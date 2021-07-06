BMW 2 Series Coupe teased ahead of Goodwood debut

- Appears to be the souped-up M performance version

- Will retain a manual transmission

BMW has announced its ostentatious arrival at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed with the global debut of the impending new-gen 2 Series Coupe. Ahead of the official reveal set for 8 June, the Bavarian carmaker has released their first official teaser of the sports coupe (not to be confused with the 2 Series Gran Coupe) which isn’t wrapped under camouflage.

We have seen the new 2 Series Coupe in the official teasers, but an undisguised image of the second-gen coupe has already surfaced online. With its help, we can guess that the new 2 Coupe will take some inspiration from the BMW 2002 Hommage Concept showcased back in 2016. According to the Bavarian carmaker, the 2 Series Coupe continues the tradition of the original BMW 2002 anyway.

There’s a long bonnet and a stout posterior stance that’s been retained over the outgoing model but some radical changes are expected on the new 2. Along with weirdly bulbous headlamps, the tail lamps will follow the new design style seen on the recently revealed iX electric crossover.

Under the skin, it will retain a straight-six in its highest configuration, but a smaller four-cylinder engine option will be on offer as well.Apart from the rear-wheel-drive, there will also be the xDrive offered with the range-topping M240i. This M version is said to put out close to 375bhp and will be paired to an eight-speed automatic. But there are rumours of the manual transmission retaining its place in the new line-up- purists rejoice!

After a global debut at Goodwood, production of the 2022 2 Series will commence this year. Sales are likely to begin next year, and it should also arrive in India. But, like the F22-gen 2 Series, it would most likely be in the yet-to-be-announced M2 guise.