Audi to introduce Q5 Sportback soon

March 24, 2020, 02:21 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
- Will be based on the latest-gen Q5 

- Will debut this year as a part of the 2020 line-up

 SUV coupes are definitely a hit mantra and almost every manufacturer is turning to it to create more excitement in their line-up. BMW has the X4 and the X6, Mercedes has the GLC coupe and Audi has the big daddy Q8. However Audi needed a smaller more affordable coupe SUV to take on the X4 and the GLC Coupe and that’s where the Q5 Sportback comes in.  Now the Q5 isn’t exactly as dynamic looking as some of its competition and sloping roofline might just be what the doctor ordered. 

The Q5 already comes with some excellent engines, namely the 2-litre TDI and the new 2-litre TFSI and these will make it into the Sportback. But with Audi’s emphasis on the electric future, expect some Q5 Sportback models to be available with hybrid and/or electrification. Once launched the Audi Q5 Sportback will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and the BMW X4.  

  • Audi
  • Q5
  • Q5 Sportback
