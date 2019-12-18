Please Tell Us Your City

Audi India concludes ninth edition of Audi National Twin Cup

December 18, 2019, 05:48 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
- Ninth edition of Audi Twin Cup witnesses participation from 37 Audi Service Touchpoints

- Total of 162 teams comprising of 486 Audi dealer technicians and service advisors competed for the championship titles 

- Team from India will complete alongside 65 teams from 34 countries at the World Finals in July 2020

The Audi Twin Cup is held every year worldwide since 1996 and sees participation from all members of the Audi dealer network. This year, the ninth edition of Audi Twin Cup has witnessed participation from 37 Audi service touchpoints across India. A total of 162 teams comprising of 486 Audi dealer technicians and service advisors competed for the coveted championship titles. Top six teams made it to the finals which was held at the Training Academy in Pune. Audi Rajkot/ Audi Vadodara teams bagged the top spot in the Twin category, while Audi Mangalore bagged the top spot in the Technology category and Audi Coimbatore topped the Service category. The team from India will compete alongside 65 teams from 34 countries at the World Finals in July 2020.

The Audi Twin Cup assesses the customer orientation and technical knowledge of all participants. The technicians and service advisors compete in the areas of diagnostics and repair, as well as in personal customer support. In addition to specialist competence, close and efficient cooperation between service advisors and service technicians is the primary determining factor in achieving top performance in realistic work situations.  

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Customer is at the core of Audi and providing the best service experience is imperative for us. The Audi Twin Cup is therefore an excellent platform to test the team’s capabilities and benchmark them with Audi global standards. It recognizes our dealer partners who deliver exceptional customer service through excellent customer support structures. These awards celebrate the technical troubleshooters and the best-in-class service providers who show impeccable commitment in creating the Audi experience. We have invested extensively in training our staff and the programs implemented for strengthening the service levels have worked brilliantly with our teams who display outstanding technical know-how and consistent customer focus.”

