51 units of Tata Winger Ambulance delivered to Pune Zilla Parishad

Tata Motors has delivered 51 units of the Winger Ambulance to the Zilla Parishad of Pune. The ambulances are a part of the larger order placed by the Zilla Parishad and will be deputed to the Gram Panchayats of Pune district to provide aid to COVID-19 patients. Tata Motors won the bid for the order under the Government e-Marketplace, and the vehicles are designed for patient transport as per AIS 125 Part One.

The BS6 Tata Winger ambulance, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this year, is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine. This motor, which is paired to a five-speed manual transmission, produces 98bhp and 200Nm of torque. In July, 2020, the company delivered 20 units of the model to the BMC, details of which are available here.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV, Tata Motors, said, “The Tata Winger platform is a versatile one and is perfectly suited for several applications. It is one of the most successful ambulance platforms in the country and has helped save thousands of lives till date. In the BS6 form, it has enhanced value-adds that make it the ideal vehicle for patient transportation. Tata Motors stands together with the country in its endeavor to fight COVID-19 and we are determined to support the government in providing better and quicker healthcare to all.”