    Polestar Precept to enter production

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Polestar builds on sustainability ambitions 

    - Plans to inaugurate state-of-art production facility in China

    Polestar has announced its plans to put Precept into production. Polestar Precept was revealed earlier this year to illustrate the brand’s future vision. Precept also highlights Polestar’s path for digital technology and the use of innovative sustainable materials, inside and out. 

    The interior of Polestar Precept features a mix of sustainable materials including recycled PET bottles, reclaimed fishing nets, and recycled cork vinyl. A flax-based composite developed by external partner Bcomp Ltd has featured in many interior and some exterior parts. Polestar’s ambition is to bring much of this sustainability into production.

    Polestar Precept will be produced in China, where a new production facility will be established. The aim is to ensure the facility will be carbon neutral and aims to be one of the most intelligent and connected automotive production facilities in the world.

