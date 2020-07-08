Please Tell Us Your City

  • Coronavirus pandemic: Tata Motors provides 20 Winger ambulances to BMC

Coronavirus pandemic: Tata Motors provides 20 Winger ambulances to BMC

July 08, 2020, 03:30 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
361 Views
Coronavirus pandemic: Tata Motors provides 20 Winger ambulances to BMC

Tata Motors has handed over 20 new Winger ambulances to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The office of Maharashtra's chief minister Uddhav Thakeray shared this information saying it's a great initiative from the manufacturer, especially when our state has the most number of COVID-19 cases in India.

Tata Winger [2011-2016] Front view

Interestingly, the images shared on Instagram and Twitter show that the ambulances are based on the latest iteration of the Winger utility vehicle. This one was showcased at Auto Expo 2020. This Winger ambulance can be used for transporting patients, for providing basic life support and even advanced life support. It's powered by a 2.2-litre BS6-compliant engine that makes 98.5bhp of power and 200Nm of peak torque.

Tata Winger [2011-2016] Right Front Three Quarter

What's more, the manufacturer has also provided 100 ventilators and given Rs 10 crore as financial support. The latter money will be used to set up immunology and virus infection research centre. Some of the leading Indian and international institutions in the field of medicine will be affiliated with this research centre.

Tata Winger [2011-2016] Right Front Three Quarter
  • Tata
  • New Tata Winger
  • Winger [2011-2016]
  • Tata Winger [2011-2016]
