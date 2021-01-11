2021 Skoda Superb features leaked; imminent launch in the coming weeks

- Superb to receive feature additions on the inside

- Likely to continue with the existing 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor

The Skoda Superb was updated earlier in May 2020 and the luxury sedan is now due to be updated with a handful of features to make it a complete value offering as compared to its German counterparts. We have the list of details that the Sportline and L&K trims are to receive as a part of the update.

The Superb was upgraded with a new face and design recently and the upcoming 2021 model will receive significant changes and additions on the inside. The Sportline is likely to now include the ‘Sportline badging on the three-spoke steering wheel. Whereas, the higher-spec L&K trim will now sport a new two-spoke steering wheel with the L&K inscription with a virtual cockpit.

Other additions that are common across both the trims include support for wireless charging, compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, USB Type-C port at the front, and an updated interface for the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation without SD card support. Based on the leaked images, it is also anticipated to be equipped with a 360-degree camera setup and a handsfree park assist.

The Superb is unlikely to get a new engine at this stage and will be powered by the current BS6 compliant 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developing 188bhp and 320Nm of peak torque mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sending power to the front wheels.

The upgrades made on the 2021 Superb are substantial and will add to the overall repute of the Superb. Also, Skoda recently announced the increase of prices of all of its models by up to 2.5 per cent from 1 January and we expect the new Superb to also undergo the same with a slight revision in its pricing. Expect the new Superb to be unveiled in the coming weeks. Until then, stay tuned to CarWale for the latest updates.

