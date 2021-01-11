CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Finance acquires KUWY Technology to enhance car financing

    Volkswagen Finance acquires KUWY Technology to enhance car financing

    Authors Image

    Santosh Nair

    723 Views
    Volkswagen Finance acquires KUWY Technology to enhance car financing

    - This alliance is in line with the Volkswagen group’s - India 2.0 strategy, focused on offering added value to its consumer through digitisation of processes

    - Volkswagen Finance has increased its shareholding in KUWY Technology to a majority stake

    Volkswagen Finance Pvt. Ltd. (VWFPL) India has increased its shareholding in KUWY Technology Service Pvt Ltd. by picking up a majority equity stake in the latter. 

    KUWY Technology is one of India’s instant lending digital platforms and with this acquisition Volkswagen Finance will grow its new and used car business through KUWY’s pan India car financing network. 

    Also, VWFPL’s association with KUWY will help improve efficiency in processes and reduce the loan processing time, making it a win-win situation for both dealers and customers. VWFPL will, however, continue to provide dealer funding, insurance products, and services to the Volkswagen India Group dealer network.

    Front View

    Speaking on the development, Aashish Deshpande, MD and CEO, Volkswagen Finance, said, “Our investment in KUWY is strategic in nature as we intend to make KUWY an important part of our India strategy. With this acquisition, we aim to make KUWY the face of VWFPL in India for retail financing business. This is a step towards the evolution of the consumer journey in the digital space by offering a simplified and agile solution to our customers. Through this association VWFPL will grow its new and used car business through KUWY’s pan India network and technology platforms.”

    • Volkswagen
    • VW
    • finance
    • Volkswagen Finance acquires KUWY Technology to enhance car financing
    • KUWY
    • India 2.0 strategy
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 44.00 - 49.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 21st January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars