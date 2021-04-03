CarWale
    2021 BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross teased ahead of launch in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2021 BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross teased ahead of launch in India

    - New Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has begun arriving at dealerships

    - The model is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks

    Isuzu Motors India has teased the BS6 D-Max V-Cross ahead of its launch in the country that is scheduled to take place soon. A single teaser image reveals the model’s fascia in the silhouette form. The BS6 D-Max V-Cross was recently spotted at a local dealership, details of which are available here.

    Under the hood, the BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be powered by a 1.9-litre diesel unit that replaces the 2.5-litre motor from the outgoing model. The former is capable of producing a maximum power output of 150bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine could be offered only with a six-speed automatic transmission.

    Save for the new engine that complies with the updated emission norms, there are no other revisions to the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. The design language is carried over from its predecessor, which includes L-shaped LED DRLs, a two-piece chrome grille, fog lights, contrast coloured ORVMs, 18-inch alloy wheels, and vertically stacked tail lights.

    Inside, the new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is expected to come equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-black interior theme, and an analogue instrument console. Safety features on the model available as standard will include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminders, and a speed alert system.

