New BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross spotted at dealerships

- Likely to be powered by a single 1.9-litre diesel engine

- Expected to be launched in the coming month

New spy pictures of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross at a dealership have surfaced online. It is presumed that the V-Cross is likely to be launched in the country by next month. Recently, Isuzu also announced a price hike of one lakh rupees on its commercial pick-up range. It is most likely that the V-Cross will also be introduced with a substantially revised price.

The only highlight of the upcoming lifestyle is the BS6 compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine which as per the reports will come mated solely to a six-speed automatic transmission. The 2.5-litre diesel motor is unlikely to make a comeback. It is expected to be offered in three trims – Standard, High Z, and Z Prestige.

The V-Cross will carry forward the same design and styling as the BS4 model. The front fascia will be dominated by the split chrome front grille with projector headlamps and L-shaped LED DRLs on either side. The circular fog lamps will be housed lower on the front bumper with vertical chrome inserts. On the side, the flared wheel arches with 18-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillar, side step, and the roof rails enhance the overall appeal. The rear holds the vertically stacked tail lights, black bumper, and badging.

On the inside, the V-Cross will continue to be equipped with an all-black interior, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, roof-mounted speakers, six airbags, and an analogue instrument cluster. The top-spec ‘Z Prestige’ if introduced could pack in a few feel-good features over the lower variants.

