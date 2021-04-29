Volkswagen ID.4 GTX debuts with a sporty electric sub-brand

- Brings in dual-motor AWD setup for the ID family

- 0-100kmph in 6.2 seconds

Volkswagen has expanded its ID family with the introduction of a new high-performance sub-brand within the electric sub-brand. The GTX is, in a way, to the ID what the AMG is to Mercedes-Benz. And the ID.4 GTX also becomes the first MEB based offering to debut a dual-motor AWD setup.

Compared to the standard model, the ID.4 GTX has a motor on each axle with a combined maximum output of 220kW (close to 300bhp). During the debut at the former Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, Volkswagen made the ID.4 GTX climb a ramp at an incline of 37.5 per cent. And in terms of performance, the high-performance version of the electric crossover claims to do 0-100kmph in 6.2 seconds while the top speed is limited to 180kmph.

Tweaks to the styling on the GTX include a new lighting signature with three honeycomb elements on the DRLs making it stand out over the standard model. It is also a subtle nod to the Golf GTI, says VW. Apart from that, the front bumpers are tweaked with a sportier design; while at the back the 3D LED tail lamps now houses an X motif.

Making the GTX stand out further is the different paint scheme where the roof and spoiler are done in black while the roof frame bar is finished in high-gloss anthracite. Meanwhile, on the inside, the upper section of the dashboard and leatherette inserts on the doors come in the dark shade of ‘X-Blue’. And the red contrasting seams are seen on the seat apart from the GTX on the steering wheel, sill panel trims and – in perforated form – at the top of the front seat backrests.

The price for the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is set to start at 50,416 Euros, and deliveries are promised to commence this year. Volkswagen has set itself the target of a 70 per cent increase in EV sales in Europe by 2030 and intends to become climate-neutral by 2050. To do so, Volkswagen also announced an investment of 16 billion Euros in electric mobility, hybridisation and digitalisation by 2025.