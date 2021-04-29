CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen ID.4 GTX debuts with a sporty electric sub-brand

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    548 Views
    Volkswagen ID.4 GTX debuts with a sporty electric sub-brand

    -         Brings in dual-motor AWD setup for the ID family

    -         0-100kmph in 6.2 seconds

    Volkswagen has expanded its ID family with the introduction of a new high-performance sub-brand within the electric sub-brand.  The GTX is, in a way, to the ID what the AMG is to Mercedes-Benz. And the ID.4 GTX also becomes the first MEB based offering to debut a dual-motor AWD setup.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Compared to the standard model, the ID.4 GTX has a motor on each axle with a combined maximum output of 220kW (close to 300bhp). During the debut at the former Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, Volkswagen made the ID.4 GTX climb a ramp at an incline of 37.5 per cent. And in terms of performance, the high-performance version of the electric crossover claims to do 0-100kmph in 6.2 seconds while the top speed is limited to 180kmph.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Tweaks to the styling on the GTX include a new lighting signature with three honeycomb elements on the DRLs making it stand out over the standard model. It is also a subtle nod to the Golf GTI, says VW. Apart from that, the front bumpers are tweaked with a sportier design; while at the back the 3D LED tail lamps now houses an X motif.

    Dashboard

    Making the GTX stand out further is the different paint scheme where the roof and spoiler are done in black while the roof frame bar is finished in high-gloss anthracite. Meanwhile, on the inside, the upper section of the dashboard and leatherette inserts on the doors come in the dark shade of ‘X-Blue’. And the red contrasting seams are seen on the seat apart from the GTX on the steering wheel, sill panel trims and – in perforated form – at the top of the front seat backrests.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The price for the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is set to start at 50,416 Euros, and deliveries are promised to commence this year. Volkswagen has set itself the target of a 70 per cent increase in EV sales in Europe by 2030 and intends to become climate-neutral by 2050. To do so, Volkswagen also announced an investment of 16 billion Euros in electric mobility, hybridisation and digitalisation by 2025.

    Right Front Three Quarter
    • Volkswagen
    • ID.4
    • Volkswagen ID.4
    • GTX
    • Volkswagen ID.4 GTX
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New-gen Honda Civic revealed in full; gets newer tech and safety features
     Next 
    Lotus Type 131 to be named Emira

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen ID.4 GTX debuts with a sporty electric sub-brand