Volkswagen achieves its target by opening 20th CBC in India

December 09, 2019, 04:43 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
5625 Views
Volkswagen achieves its target by opening 20th CBC in India

- New Corporate Business Centre opened in Hyderabad

- 20th CBC fulfilling carmaker's target for 2019

- CBC will provide enhanced and seamless experience

Volkswagen has inaugurated a new Corporate Business Centre (CBC) in Hyderabad. This completes the carmaker's target of opening 20 CBCs in India by the end of 2019.

The new CBC called the Volkswagen Deccan is located at 3-11-468, Shiva Ganga Colony, LB Nagar, Hyderabad - 500035, Telangana. Like other 19 CBCs, this facility also gets a dedicated team which is highly trained in customer experience management. It will provide curated services according to the customer requirement across sales, services and financial options.

Volkswagen says their Corporate Business Centre program has seen an overwhelming response over the year. Also, apart from the various CBCs around India, Hyderabad was chosen as the next importance region due the increasing number of corporate penetration in this region. With the inauguration of this new CBC, the carmaker has proudly delivered its commitment of launching 20 Corporate Business Centres this year.

