Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Michelin launched Energy XM2+ tyres in India for passenger cars

Michelin launched Energy XM2+ tyres in India for passenger cars

December 09, 2019, 04:41 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
5678 Views
Be the first to comment
Michelin launched Energy XM2+ tyres in India for passenger cars

Michelin has introduced the new Energy XM2+ tyres in India for small- and medium-sized passenger vehicles. Replacing the Energy XM2 series, the new XM2+ is targeting commute oriented consumers and promises to offer better safety along with an improved tyre life compared to the outgoing model. The XM2+ tyres are priced at Rs 5090 in India and will be available in 30 sizes by early 2020. The diameters of the tyres will range from 12-16 inches which makes them suitable for all kinds of passenger vehicles including hatchbacks, sedans, compact SUVs and MUVs.

Wheels-Tyres

This new tyre makes use of full-silica rubber compound. According to Michelin, the XM2+ tyres have a shorter braking distance as compared to its competitors like the Bridgestone B290. These tyres can stop 2.4 metres shorter in wet road conditions when new and when the tyres are worn out, the braking distance is still upto 3.3 metres shorter in the same wet conditions compared to its rivals. These figures are claimed under testing by Applus IDIADA India. Meanwhile, the mileage is 29 per cent better as compared to its competitors, says the French tyre maker. 

Wheels-Tyres

The new rubber formulation with a strong link of filler-filler molecular bond minimizes the wear rate and its Alternate Bridge Technology ensures lesser shuffling in tread block, resulting in lower wear. There is a ‘+’ sign on the sidewall denoting the upgraded compound while the green-coloured ‘X’ mark is carried over from its predecessor to indicate optimum fuel efficiency. 

Mohan Kumar, Vice President, Michelin India, commenting on the new tyre launch, said “Long-lasting performance is at the heart of Michelin’s activity. In India, we are again raising the bar for daily commuting tyres with Michelin Energy XM2+, which improves on its predecessor, the Michelin Energy XM2, a leading mass-market tyre for eight consecutive years. We are committed to bringing tyres to our customers that stay safe and offer high-performance levels to their legal wear limit, and Michelin Energy XM2+ is a true testament of this commitment”

  • tyres
  • Michelin
  • Energy XM2+
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

441 Likes
332258 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in