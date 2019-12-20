Volkswagen introduces ‘Volkswagen Assistance’ program in India

Please Tell Us Your City

December 20, 2019, 02:32 PM IST by Santosh Nair
- The program will provide door-to-door services to customers for their regular vehicle check-up requirements

- Volkswagen Assistance will be equipped with basic tools and spare parts

Volkswagen India has launched its new door-to-door service experience, ‘Volkswagen Assistance’ in the country. 

Aimed at further enhancing the customer experience, this program will offer small on-site repairs, breakdown assistance and service jobs. To enable this service, Volkswagen has introduced a fleet of service vehicles, which are equipped to offer immediate services to customers. 

The assistance vehicle will provide services to customers within a 25km range of select Volkswagen service centres across India. Initially, the program will be available at 60 select dealerships across 45 cities of the Volkswagen service network in India. Through the doorstep service, Volkswagen expects to cover a wider network of customers, and ensure a faster resolution to their basic service needs.

Volkswagen Polo Exterior

Steffen Knapp, Director, VW India, said, “At Volkswagen, we are constantly working towards enhancing our customer experience through various programs. We aim to offer a holistic purchase experience with a special focus on aftersales service initiatives. Volkswagen’s Assistance is our unique program that is specifically curated for customers with a fast paced life and prefer the convenience of these services at their door-step.”

