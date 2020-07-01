Toyota RAV4 based Suzuki ACross plug-in hybrid SUV revealed globally

- Suzuki ACross is a badge-engineered Toyota RAV4

- Shares its underpinnings and drivetrain with the RAV4

- Will be launched in UK and Europe in the months to come

Suzuki has revealed its flagship mid-size SUV, the ACross, which will sit above the Vitara. The Suzuki ACross is based on the Toyota RAV4, and will go on sale globally in the months to come.

It is manufactured by Toyota, and supplied to Suzuki under the joint venture agreement between the two Japanese carmakers to supply cars to each other depending on the International markets. As is apparent, the Suzuki ACross shares its platform, body panels, interiors and drivetrains with the Toyota RAV4. However, it gets a unique front-end replete with new LED headlamps, redesigned grille and a tweaked front bumper.

Changes inside the cabin are even more subtle, with the only change being the 'S' logo on the steering. It features the RAV4's nine-inch infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and smartphone mirroring.

Even the Suzuki ACross's powertrain is identical to the Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid. It uses a 175bhp 2.5-litre petrol motor that is paired to electric motors at each axle. While Suzuki is yet to confirm the combined system output of the hybrid powertrain, the same unit makes 302bhp in the RAV4. It is coupled to Suzuki’s E-Four 4x4 drivetrain that sends power to individual wheels as and when required. The ACross has a lower drag coefficient than the RAV4, so we can expect it to generate lesser power than the Toyota. It also gets an 18.1kWh battery pack along with a dedicated EV mode, which enables it to run 75km at speeds up to 135kmph on electric power.

The Suzuki ACross also comes loaded with safety tech, similar to the Toyota RAV4. It gets Pre-Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) and Lane Tracing Assist (LTA). Now, before you get your hopes high, the ACross will be introduced only in developed markets like UK and Europe. So, it is highly unlikely to be launched in India.