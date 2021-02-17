Toyota Introduces T-Serv pilot project in Bangalore

- Is aimed at Toyota customers who have switched to servicing their cars at multi-brand workshops.

- These workshops will gain from TKM’s experience in car servicing, supply of parts, and Toyota certified technicians.

- Under the first phase, T-Serv in Bangalore will kick off at five workshops owned by independent entities.

In line with the evolving Indian automobile market that’s witnessing rapid changes in customer ownership and service behavioural patterns, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the introduction of a pilot project, T-Serv, in Bangalore in partnership with multi-brand service outlets.

The T-Serv brand, exclusive to India under Toyota’s philosophy of ‘Customer for Life’, is aimed at customers who have switched to multi-brand workshops. TKM has observed that the shift to multi-brand workshops results from extended car usage and subsequent ownership change. The T-Serv outlets will cater to Toyota customers who have migrated to multi-brand garages by providing transparent and quality car servicing.

At T-Serv outlets, customers can avail of periodic maintenance and general repair jobs along with body and paint repairs. The service centres will gain from TKM’s experience in car servicing and supply of parts, and Toyota certified technicians, ensuring quality workmanship and convenience.

Further, TKM will supply genuine spare parts from Toyota besides supporting the franchisees in upgrading their staff’s technical skills through training and will offer an exclusive T-Serv customer app for digital convenience. The app will enable a digital connect with the customers and make the overall car servicing experience hassle-free for them.

It will also help the workshop owners to closely track their operations and enable them to stay in close touch with their customers. The exclusive customer app will be available to all customers currently servicing their cars at these service centres. Another offering for customers will be the exclusive ‘Do-It-Yourself’ accessories line-up and car care products.