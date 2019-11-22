Tesla Cybertruck is the flatbed of the digital era

- Claimed range of 800kms

Leave it to Tesla’s Elon Musk to put a futuristic spin on something as basic and utilitarian as a pickup truck. Adding another model to the Tesla range, the Space X CEO has unveiled the Tesla Cybertruck.

Looking like a crossbreed between a Transformer, RoboCop and a car from Blade Runner, the Cyber Truck boasts of some impressive numbers to back up its other worldly looks. It is 5.8-meters long, has a claimed range of 800km and will also do the 0-100kmph sprint in just 2.9-seconds!

The most expensive model will sport three electric motors, run adaptive air suspension, get Tesla autopilot, have a load carrying capacity of 6.3-tonnes and is expected to cost around USD 69,000 (Rs 49 lakhs). The lowest spec model will have lesser features, sport a single motor on the rear axle and cost around USD 49,000 (Rs 35 lakhs).

In that typical Tesla fashion, the six-seat cabin is understated and minimalistic with nearly everything controlled by the signature Tesla massive central screen.

Bookings have already opened for those who are interested with a launch expected to take place in mid-2021.