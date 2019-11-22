Please Tell Us Your City

  New generation Honda City continues testing in India

New generation Honda City continues testing in India

November 22, 2019, 08:34 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
40455 Views
New generation Honda City continues testing in India

- Fifth generation Honda City will be unveiled on 25 November in Thailand

- India-spec model could be unveiled in the first quarter of 2020

Ahead of its world debut that is scheduled to take place on 25 November in Thailand, the next-gen Honda City has been spied testing in India once again. New spy images reveal some crucial features of the model that could make its Indian debut in the first quarter of 2020.

Honda New City Exterior

As seen in the spy images, the new generation Honda City carries a new exterior design, while also being longer than the outgoing model, helping the model to rival the likes of the Ciaz. A few other exterior highlights visible from the spy images include new alloy wheels, shark fin antenna and wraparound LED tail lights extending into the tail gate. Honda could also offer disc brakes on the rear axle.

Honda New City Exterior

Inside, the all-new Honda City test-mule is equipped with what seems to be an auto dimming IRVM, premium front driver seat with electric adjustment, middle occupant head rest in the second row and a LED stop lamp.

Honda New City Exterior

Engine options are likely to remain unchanged and hence we can expect Honda to offer the same 1.5-litre petrol motor and the 1.5-litre diesel motor seen in the current-gen model. These units will be updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The company could also offer the petrol unit with a mild-hybrid powertrain. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit for the petrol powertrain and a six-speed manual unit for the diesel powertrain. The CVT unit is currently offered exclusively in the petrol variant, although it may be offered even with the diesel variant upon launch.

  • Honda
  • new City
  • Honda New City
