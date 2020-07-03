Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Suzuki Across plug-in hybrid SUV - Top 4 interior highlights

Suzuki Across plug-in hybrid SUV - Top 4 interior highlights

July 03, 2020, 11:15 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
612 Views
Write a comment
Suzuki Across plug-in hybrid SUV - Top 4 interior highlights

The new Suzuki Across is the first product from the Japanese carmaker’s joint venture with Toyota. It's based on the Toyota RAV4 and has plenty in common including the platform, interior layout and equipment. We take a look at the top four USPs from its cabin.

1. Neat interior layout

The Across gets a clean interior layout with an all-black upholstery. It features soft-touch material on the dashboard and even the door trims.

Dashboard

2. Big touch screen system

However, the most prominent USP remains to be the large nine-inch touchscreen infotainment that takes centre stage. It supports Android Auto and is compatible with Apple CarPlay as well.

Dashboard

3. Convenience features

Other features in the SUV include an automatic air-con system, a digital instrument cluster and a plethora of storage options. As in the images, there are many stowage slots and spaces designed to add to the convenience.

Boot Rear Seat Fold/Unfold Switches

4. Safety provisions

The carmaker has provided an array of safety provisions apart from the usual set of equipment. This includes multiple airbags, dynamic radar cruise control, a pre-collision system, blind-spot monitor, ABS, EBD, lane tracing assist, road sign assist and much more.

  • Suzuki ACross
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Personalized Car Loan
Own a car with instant approval for FREE
Get Finance Offers
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

694 Likes
113733 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda All New CityHonda All New City

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

14L - ₹ 18L
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in