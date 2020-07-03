Suzuki Across plug-in hybrid SUV - Top 4 interior highlights

The new Suzuki Across is the first product from the Japanese carmaker’s joint venture with Toyota. It's based on the Toyota RAV4 and has plenty in common including the platform, interior layout and equipment. We take a look at the top four USPs from its cabin.

1. Neat interior layout

The Across gets a clean interior layout with an all-black upholstery. It features soft-touch material on the dashboard and even the door trims.

2. Big touch screen system

However, the most prominent USP remains to be the large nine-inch touchscreen infotainment that takes centre stage. It supports Android Auto and is compatible with Apple CarPlay as well.

3. Convenience features

Other features in the SUV include an automatic air-con system, a digital instrument cluster and a plethora of storage options. As in the images, there are many stowage slots and spaces designed to add to the convenience.

4. Safety provisions

The carmaker has provided an array of safety provisions apart from the usual set of equipment. This includes multiple airbags, dynamic radar cruise control, a pre-collision system, blind-spot monitor, ABS, EBD, lane tracing assist, road sign assist and much more.