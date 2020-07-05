Suzuki Across plug-in hybrid SUV - Now in pictures

Suzuki recently announced a new plug-in hybrid SUV for the European market, named the Across. It will be the first product for Suzuki to come out of its joint venture with Toyota to manufacture vehicles. The Across is based on Toyota's RAV4 SUV, but this new SUV does stand out with changes in styling outside and even in the cabin. This picture gallery will get you through its details.

Up front, the Suzuki Across' face is slightly different from Toyota RAV 4 with a characteristic Suzuki grille. It gets a redesigned bumper as well with new headlight clusters.

Though the rear section borrows styling traits from the RAV4, the changes on its side make it look slightly different. Also, the SUV rides on a set of 19-inch light alloy wheels with a new pattern.

Inside its cabin, there's a layered dashboard with a neatly laid out centre console. It gets a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a multi-functional steering wheel and wireless charging.

Interestingly, when all the seats are up, the boot-space capacity stands at 490 litres. Meanwhile, it can be increased to 1,640 litres when the rear seats are folded down.

Powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the carmaker has combined a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors - one on the front axle and one on the rear.

This front-wheel drive engine churns out around 180bhp and 270Nm of torque, and the rear provides another 53bhp and draws energy from an 18.1kWh battery mounted on the car's floor.

Four different power modes are available including - EV, Auto EV/HV, HV and a battery charger mode. It also gets a 4X4 drivetrain and AWD Integrated Management (AIM) system.