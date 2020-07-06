Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Ineos Grenadier is a no-nonsense 4x4

Ineos Grenadier is a no-nonsense 4x4

July 06, 2020, 10:00 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
221 Views
Write a comment
Ineos Grenadier is a no-nonsense 4x4

-         Rival to the Land Rover Defender

-         Will undergo 1.8 million kilometres of testing before launching

Ineos Automotive – the principal partner of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team – has taken the wraps off an all-new 4x4 called the Grenadier. Built from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Grenadier is claimed to be designed for a single purpose: meeting the demands for a rugged, capable and comfortable go-anywhere working vehicle.

Left Front Three Quarter

If in terms of appearance, the Grenadier looks familiar, it is because there’s an uncanny resemblance to the older-gen Land Rover Defender. The old-school boxy design carries ‘form follows function’ philosophy with its rugged undercarriage, steel wheels with knobby tyres, cladded wheel arches and metal bumpers both fore and aft.

The circular headlamps, clamshell bonnet and tailgate-mounted spare wheel also get a ladder at the back. There are simple circular tail lamps, dual exhaust and off-set barn-style rear doors. Interestingly, the Grenadier also gets a removable third quarter roof for a pick-up/landaulet type body style.

Right Front Three Quarter

Technical details are scarce at the moment. There’s no image of the cabin available either. What powertrain it will have under the hood is not known either. But looking at the pictures, we could guess it would be riding on solid axles, both front and rear. A mighty V8 under the hood isn’t ruled out either, just like the good old Defender.

After this digital reveal, Ineos will get busy testing the Grenadier which is claimed to span over 1.8 million kilometres. It will be another year before we see the 4x4 in flesh and a few monthsmore before it goes on sale.

  • SUV
  • 4x4
  • Ineos Grenadier
  • Grenadier
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

694 Likes
113762 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

13th Jul 2020

14L - ₹ 18L
Honda All New CityHonda All New City

15th Jul 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in