Ineos Grenadier is a no-nonsense 4x4

- Rival to the Land Rover Defender

- Will undergo 1.8 million kilometres of testing before launching

Ineos Automotive – the principal partner of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team – has taken the wraps off an all-new 4x4 called the Grenadier. Built from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Grenadier is claimed to be designed for a single purpose: meeting the demands for a rugged, capable and comfortable go-anywhere working vehicle.

If in terms of appearance, the Grenadier looks familiar, it is because there’s an uncanny resemblance to the older-gen Land Rover Defender. The old-school boxy design carries ‘form follows function’ philosophy with its rugged undercarriage, steel wheels with knobby tyres, cladded wheel arches and metal bumpers both fore and aft.

The circular headlamps, clamshell bonnet and tailgate-mounted spare wheel also get a ladder at the back. There are simple circular tail lamps, dual exhaust and off-set barn-style rear doors. Interestingly, the Grenadier also gets a removable third quarter roof for a pick-up/landaulet type body style.

Technical details are scarce at the moment. There’s no image of the cabin available either. What powertrain it will have under the hood is not known either. But looking at the pictures, we could guess it would be riding on solid axles, both front and rear. A mighty V8 under the hood isn’t ruled out either, just like the good old Defender.

After this digital reveal, Ineos will get busy testing the Grenadier which is claimed to span over 1.8 million kilometres. It will be another year before we see the 4x4 in flesh and a few monthsmore before it goes on sale.