MG Hector Plus details and specifications revealed

- MG Hector Plus to be offered with three powertrain options

- The model will be available in six colours

MG Motor India has revealed the specifications and details of the Hector Plus ahead of its launch in the country later this month. The model will be available across three powertrains and six variants.

The MG Hector Plus will be offered the same powertrains as the regular Hector, including a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a hybrid motor that produce 141bhp and 250Nm of torque as well as a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The petrol variant will be paired exclusively to a DCT unit while the petrol hybrid variant and the diesel variant will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Colour options on the MG Hector Plus will include Candy White, Glaze Red, Starry Black, Burgundy Red, Aurora Silver and the new Starry Sky Blue. The petrol variant will be offered in two trims known as Smart and Sharp while the petrol-hybrid variant will be available in a single trim known as Sharp. The diesel variants will include three trims including Super, Smart and Sharp.

Feature wise, the MG Hector Plus will come equipped with a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, chrome grille, second row captain seats with slide and recline function and a powered tail gate with smart-swipe function. A few other feature highlights will include six airbags, ESP, TCS, hill hold control, TPMS, electric parking brake, all LED lighting, dual-tone alloy wheels, eight colour ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel and arm-rest, seven-inch coloured MID, four-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, panoramic sunroof, six-way power-adjustable driver seat and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Hector Plus was showcased for the first time in India at the Auto Expo 2020, details of which are available here.