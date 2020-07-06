Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Hector Plus details and specifications revealed

MG Hector Plus details and specifications revealed

July 06, 2020, 11:10 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1106 Views
Write a comment
MG Hector Plus details and specifications revealed

- MG Hector Plus to be offered with three powertrain options

- The model will be available in six colours

MG Motor India has revealed the specifications and details of the Hector Plus ahead of its launch in the country later this month. The model will be available across three powertrains and six variants.

The MG Hector Plus will be offered the same powertrains as the regular Hector, including a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a hybrid motor that produce 141bhp and 250Nm of torque as well as a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The petrol variant will be paired exclusively to a DCT unit while the petrol hybrid variant and the diesel variant will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

MG Hector Plus Second Row Seats

Colour options on the MG Hector Plus will include Candy White, Glaze Red, Starry Black, Burgundy Red, Aurora Silver and the new Starry Sky Blue. The petrol variant will be offered in two trims known as Smart and Sharp while the petrol-hybrid variant will be available in a single trim known as Sharp. The diesel variants will include three trims including Super, Smart and Sharp.

MG Hector Plus left rear three quarter

Feature wise, the MG Hector Plus will come equipped with a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, chrome grille, second row captain seats with slide and recline function and a powered tail gate with smart-swipe function. A few other feature highlights will include six airbags, ESP, TCS, hill hold control, TPMS, electric parking brake, all LED lighting, dual-tone alloy wheels, eight colour ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel and arm-rest, seven-inch coloured MID, four-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, panoramic sunroof, six-way power-adjustable driver seat and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Hector Plus was showcased for the first time in India at the Auto Expo 2020, details of which are available here

  • MG
  • MG Hector Plus
  • Hector Plus
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

88 Likes
146043 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

394 Likes
190440 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

13th Jul 2020

14L - ₹ 18L
Honda All New CityHonda All New City

15th Jul 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in