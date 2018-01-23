Selective units of Renault Kwid 0.8-litre recalled over steering wheel issue

Renault India is silently recalling selective units of the Kwid 0.8-litre variant over an issue with the steering system. Owners of the affected vehicles have been notified by the dealers and appointments have been scheduled to fix the issue. The authorized centres will inspect the vehicle and conduct the necessary repair work at no additional cost.



The company has not officially announced the model year or total number of Kwid 0.8-litre models which might be affected. The Kwid 0.8-litre variant is powered by a 799cc petrol engine generates 53bhp of power at 5678rpm and 42Nm of torque at 4386rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission.



More details on the issues relating to the steering system will be known in the days to come. Although the 1.0-litre variant also gets the similar steering setup, the issue is reportedly limited to the smaller engine option.