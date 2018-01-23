2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift variants explained

Last week, the country’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki started accepting bookings for the upcoming third generation Swift in India. The new model is due for launch in February with the deliveries to start soon after. It is based on the Heartect platform like the Baleno and the Dzire, thereby making it lighter by about 85kgs than its predecessor. The 2018 Swift will be available in four colour options – solid fire red, pearl arctic white, metallic silky silver, magma grey, midnight blue and prime lucent orange.



Mechanically, the new generation Swift continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which generates 83bhp of power and 113Nm of torque, and the 1.3-litre diesel engine which generates 75bhp of power and 190Nm of torque. However, the lighter bodyweight offers better performance and fuel efficiency figures. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be available in four variants Lxi/Ldi, Vxi/Vdi, Zxi/Zdi and Zxi+/Zdi+. Both the engines get five speed manual transmission as standard, while AMT is optional on the Vxi/Vdi and the Zxi/Zdi variants. Read below to know more about features being offered in every variant.



Swift Lxi/Ldi



The third-gen Swift comes with an evolutionary design, one that’s a lot more streamlined, especially around the rear. The base variant is offered with humble features likes body coloured bumpers, amber meter illumination, front dome lamp, rood antennae and manual air conditioner with heater. The entry-level variant also comes with power and tilt steering, internally adjustable manual ORVMs, remote back door opener and remote fuel lid opener.

The base variant is limited to a five-speed manual transmission. The standard safety equipment list in the new Swift includes – dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, engine immobiliser, driver side seat belt reminder and is also pedestrian protection compliant. Additionally, the base variant gets Isofix with child seat anchorages and front seat belts with pre-tensioner and force limiter.



Swift Vxi/Vdi



Moving one level up, the Vxi and Vdi variants of the new Swift come with full wheel covers, side turn indicator on ORVMs, body coloured ORVMs and door handles. As for the interior, the vehicle gets white meter illumination, co-driver sun visor with vanity mirror, driver side sun visor with ticket holder, co-driver side front seat back pocket, chrome parking brake lever tip, gear shift knob in piano black finish, chrome inside door handles and tachometer. The AMT option additionally gets the outside temperature display.



In terms of features, the Swift Vxi and Vdi variants get audio player with CD/MP3 and FM/AM modes, AUX-in, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, four door speakers and steering mounted audio and calling controls. The variant also comes with remote keyless entry system, central door locking, driver side auto power down, power windows, electronic ORVMs, electromagnetic back door opener and remote fuel lid opener. As for safety, it additionally offers security alarm system, speed sensitive auto door lock and day and night adjustable IRVM. The trims are available in five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options.



Swift Zxi/Zdi



These are the second to top variants of the new Swift in petrol and diesel engine options. In addition to features from the lower variants, the Zxi and Zdi variants additionally offer alloy wheels, silver finish on door trims, outside temperature display and two tweeters. The variants also get engine push start-stop button with smart key, automatic climate control, electrically retractable ORVMs and rear defogger.

In terms of safety, the Zxi and Zdi variants offer reverse parking sensors, driver side pinch guard power window with auto up and front fog lamps. The trims are also available in five-speed manual and five-speed AMT option.



Swift Zxi+/Zdi+



These are the top-spec feature loaded variants being offered in the new Swift lineup. In addition to all the features from the lower variant, the vehicle additionally gets LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and precision cut alloys. As for the features, it additionally gets SmartPlay infotainment system with navigation and voice command and auto headlamps with lead me/follow me functions. As for safety, the vehicle additionally offers a reverse parking camera.



Detailed prices for the new Maruti Suzuki Swift will be announced next month. We have driven the petrol and diesel variants of the upcoming 2018 Swift. Click here to read about petrol review and click here for the diesel review.