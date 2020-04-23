Porsche to bring out entry-level Taycan

- Will be rear wheel drive

- Will also feature a smaller battery pack

The Taycan, Porsche’s first full EV has wowed buyers and enthusiasts across the globe. According to reports, Porsche has mentioned about entry level Taycan’s making it to the market. Furthermore, the entry-level Taycan will be rear wheel drive as against the current awd set-up. Also in a bid to make it cheaper it will come with a smaller battery pack.

The Taycan 4S with the performance battery, with a capacity of 93.4 kwh has an estimated range of 325 km. The Taycan 4S with the smaller, 79.2-kwh battery pack, doesn't have an EPA estimated range yet. With rear-wheel drive and a smaller battery pack, it's unclear if the upcoming entry-level Taycan will have more or less range. There will be less energy in the battery pack but it will also draw less due to the lack of all-wheel drive.

The current U.S. Taycan lineup consists of the Turbo S, Turbo, and 4S. A Cross Turismo hatchback version has already been confirmed and spied undergoing testing on public roads. A cheaper model is sure to increase the Taycan’s spectrum of buyers.