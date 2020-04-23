Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Porsche to bring out entry-level Taycan

Porsche to bring out entry-level Taycan

April 23, 2020, 06:58 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
610 Views
Be the first to comment
Porsche to bring out entry-level Taycan

- Will be rear wheel drive 

- Will also feature a smaller battery pack

The Taycan, Porsche’s first full EV has wowed buyers and enthusiasts across the globe. According to reports, Porsche has mentioned about entry level Taycan’s making it to the market. Furthermore, the entry-level Taycan will be rear wheel drive as against the current awd set-up. Also in a bid to make it cheaper it will come with a smaller battery pack. 

The Taycan 4S with the performance battery, with a capacity of 93.4 kwh has an estimated range of 325 km. The Taycan 4S with the smaller, 79.2-kwh battery pack, doesn't have an EPA estimated range yet. With rear-wheel drive and a smaller battery pack, it's unclear if the upcoming entry-level Taycan will have more or less range. There will be less energy in the battery pack but it will also draw less due to the lack of all-wheel drive.

The current U.S. Taycan lineup consists of the Turbo S, Turbo, and 4S. A Cross Turismo hatchback version has already been confirmed and spied undergoing testing on public roads. A cheaper model is sure to increase the Taycan’s spectrum of buyers.   

  • Porsche
  • Porsche Taycan
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards

Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards

The new Porsche Macan has just made its way int ...

30 Likes
5502 Views

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
112973 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

May 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in