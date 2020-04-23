Tata Motors’ Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze rival under works

- Will be based on the ALFA platform

- Might replace the Tata Tigor

- Will rival The Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze

According to a report, Tata Motors has commenced work on an all-new compact sedan that will rival the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze among others. The compact sedan is reportedly codenamed Tata Goshaq. While a timeline isn’t available at the moment, we expect it to be launched sometime in 2022.

Tata Motors is known to use bird names (as a codename) for its passenger vehicles, and the Goshaq name is derived from Goshawk, a bird from the raptor family. The Tata Goshaq is likely to borrow its design from the Hornbill, Sierra and Altroz.

However, it is unconfirmed whether the Goshaq will be the new-generation Tigor or a replacement to it. We expect it to be the latter as the Tigor has been a sales dud, and we don’t see Tata Motors selling two products in the same segment and increase its input costs.

What we do know, is that the Tata Goshaq will be based on the modular ALFA platform, which also underpins the Altroz and the upcoming HBX mini SUV. The same architecture will also spawn an Altroz-based mid-size sedan, internally codenamed as X452.

The Tata Goshaq will be powered by an Altroz-sourced 1.2-litre three-cylinder NA motor that makes 85bhp and 113Nm on the premium hatchback. A diesel version is unlikely as the Tigor doesn’t get it either. But we expect Tata Motors to offer both, manual as well as automatic options at launch, if they have to stake any claim in the compact sedan segment.

PS - Images used for representation only.

Source