  Home
  News
  • Ola unveils ‘Ride Safe India’ initiative towards safe mobility

Ola unveils ‘Ride Safe India’ initiative towards safe mobility

June 06, 2020, 11:28 AM IST by Santosh Nair
56 Views
Write a comment
- Will launch new initiatives across technology innovations, driver training and vehicle standards

- To ensure strict adherence to hygiene and safety, including mandatory fumigation of cars

Ola, has committed to invest a sum of Rs 500 crore over the next year towards various initiatives globally. This is for enhanced safety in mobility to fight against COVID-19.

Ola has resumed operations in India last week in more than 200 cities with enhanced safety protocols. As a part of this initiative, Ola aims for a host of technology advancements that not only include a newly designed COVID-ready app, but also hygiene and safety benchmarks for vehicles.

This will cover all modes of Ola’s offerings, be it four-wheelers, three-wheelers and two-wheelers. The brand has set up a network of over 500 fumigation centres across India to enable mandatory fumigation for its vehicles, every 48 hours. Of course, this is over the routine wipe-downs and sanitisation of high-touch surfaces of its vehicles by their drivers, post each ride.

Driver safety will continue to be a focus for the company with the introduction of dedicated training modules and certification. This will also include strict adherence to daily temperature checks and wearing of masks through the selfie authentication mechanism. From monitoring wellness of drivers, to integration with the Arogya Setu app, Ola believes these technology innovations will help shape the new norm in the mobility industry.

