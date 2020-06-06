Coronavirus pandemic: MG Motor India sanitises more than 3,000 police vehicles

- MG Motor India has sanitised 3,029 police vehicles in 29 days across the country

- The company aims to sanitise a total of 4,000 vehicles in India

MG Motor India has revealed that the company has sanitised more than 3,000 police vehicles in the past 1 month. According to details shared by Rajeev Chaba, President and MD of the company, dealers across the country have sanitised 3,029 vehicles in 29 days.

MG has sanitised these vehicles irrespective of the brand and free of cost in order to help the front-line warriors fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. The carmaker plans to sanitise a total a 4,000 vehicles in India, with partnership from 3M and Wuerth in this initiative.

The sanitisation process of police vehicles involves a car wash, fumigation and sanitisation of high touch-points on the outside as well as inside. A technique where vapours are deployed to sanitise the interior, thus removing micro-organisms and germs will be used. Apart from sanitising police vehicles, the company has retrofitted the Hector as an ambulance and donated it to fight the novel Coronavirus, details of which can be read here.