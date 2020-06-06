Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus pandemic: MG Motor India sanitises more than 3,000 police vehicles

Coronavirus pandemic: MG Motor India sanitises more than 3,000 police vehicles

June 06, 2020, 11:30 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
23 Views
Write a comment
Coronavirus pandemic: MG Motor India sanitises more than 3,000 police vehicles

- MG Motor India has sanitised 3,029 police vehicles in 29 days across the country

- The company aims to sanitise a total of 4,000 vehicles in India

MG Motor India has revealed that the company has sanitised more than 3,000 police vehicles in the past 1 month. According to details shared by Rajeev Chaba, President and MD of the company, dealers across the country have sanitised 3,029 vehicles in 29 days.

MG has sanitised these vehicles irrespective of the brand and free of cost in order to help the front-line warriors fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. The carmaker plans to sanitise a total a 4,000 vehicles in India, with partnership from 3M and Wuerth in this initiative.

MG Hector Interior

The sanitisation process of police vehicles involves a car wash, fumigation and sanitisation of high touch-points on the outside as well as inside. A technique where vapours are deployed to sanitise the interior, thus removing micro-organisms and germs will be used. Apart from sanitising police vehicles, the company has retrofitted the Hector as an ambulance and donated it to fight the novel Coronavirus, details of which can be read here

  • MG
  • MG Hector
  • Hector
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

MG Hector Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.07 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.93 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 14.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 15.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.35 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.21 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.45 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.24 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.21 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

86 Likes
144165 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

377 Likes
184905 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in