Nissan Terrano discontinued in India

- Nissan Terrano has been removed from the official website

- The model was available with a 1.6-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine

Nissan has discontinued the Terrano from the Indian market. The model has been discreetly removed from the brand’s official website. The Terrano was not updated to comply with BS6 emissions norms and hence, is unlikely to make a comeback.

Powertrain options on the Nissan Terrrano included a 1.6-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former was capable of producing 102bhp and 148Nm of torque while the latter produced 84bhp and 200Nm of torque. Both engines were paired to a five-speed manual transmission while the diesel variant was also offered with an AMT unit.

The Nissan Terrano was offered in six variants including XL, XE, XL (O), XV Premium, XV Premium AMT and Sport Edition. The model was priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 14.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).