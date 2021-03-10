CarWale
    New BMW M340i launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - BMW M340i is powered by a 387bhp 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

    - Bookings for the model opened last week

    BMW has launched the M340i in India, with prices starting at Rs 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model commenced last week on the official website for an amount of Rs 1 lakh. 

    The first 40 customers of the BMW M340i will also get the opportunity to enroll in a driver training session at one of the race tracks in the country. Additionally, the model will be available in three accessory packages that include Enthusiast’s Pack, Racer’s Pack, and Motorsport Pack.

    Propelling the 2021 BMW M340i is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 387bhp and 500Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The model is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.4 seconds. We have driven the new M340i, and you can read our review here.

    Feature-wise, the BMW M340i will come equipped with LED headlamps and tail lights, revised front and rear bumpers, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the model receives a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, HUD, fully digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, and ambient lighting.

    BMW 3 Series
