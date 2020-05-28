Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mini Countryman gets a thorough update

Mini Countryman gets a thorough update

May 28, 2020, 02:54 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
444 Views
Write a comment
Mini Countryman gets a thorough update

- Gets plenty of exterior changes

- Gets latest-gen engines too

The Mini Countryman, the biggest and most versatile member of the MINI model family, has an updated design, additions to the equipment range and new innovative technology. The latest version optimises space, versatility, functionality and ride comfort.

On the outside, the bumper and the grille has received a redesign and LED headlamps are now standard. You also get a redesigned rear apron and vertically designed LED lights. There are also two new body finishes, Piano Black exterior and new alloy wheels.

On the insides, you now get new options and a further developed product range. A new version of the highly exclusive Mini Yours interior surfaces is optionally available. First launched in the new Mini Electric, the digital dash is now introduced in the new Mini Countryman as standard. The Navigation and Navigation Plus packs each include an 8.8-inch colour screen with touchscreen function located in the central instrument. 

On the engines front, all model variants of the new Mini Countryman now meet the particularly rigorous Euro 6d emission standard. ALL4 which is Mini-speak for AWD is now an option on four engine variants and a standard feature of the plug-in hybrid model. 

The new Mini Countryman is sure to add a lot more value with this update and we can expect it on Indian shores very soon.  

  • Mini
  • MINI Countryman
  • New Mini Countryman
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser

CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser

CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser

...

16 Likes
8047 Views

2018 Mini Countryman Launched Explained in details

2018 Mini Countryman Launched Explained in details

Launched in three variants Countryman Cooper S, ...

16 Likes
7087 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 23L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in