Mini Countryman gets a thorough update

- Gets plenty of exterior changes
- Gets latest-gen engines too
The Mini Countryman, the biggest and most versatile member of the MINI model family, has an updated design, additions to the equipment range and new innovative technology. The latest version optimises space, versatility, functionality and ride comfort.
On the outside, the bumper and the grille has received a redesign and LED headlamps are now standard. You also get a redesigned rear apron and vertically designed LED lights. There are also two new body finishes, Piano Black exterior and new alloy wheels.
On the insides, you now get new options and a further developed product range. A new version of the highly exclusive Mini Yours interior surfaces is optionally available. First launched in the new Mini Electric, the digital dash is now introduced in the new Mini Countryman as standard. The Navigation and Navigation Plus packs each include an 8.8-inch colour screen with touchscreen function located in the central instrument.
On the engines front, all model variants of the new Mini Countryman now meet the particularly rigorous Euro 6d emission standard. ALL4 which is Mini-speak for AWD is now an option on four engine variants and a standard feature of the plug-in hybrid model.
The new Mini Countryman is sure to add a lot more value with this update and we can expect it on Indian shores very soon.