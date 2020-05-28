Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Land Rover Defender V8 model spotted testing

New Land Rover Defender V8 model spotted testing

May 28, 2020, 03:46 PM IST by Santosh Nair
516 Views
Write a comment
New Land Rover Defender V8 model spotted testing

- Still unclear about which V8 motor will be used in this Defender

- The V8 Defender will reportedly arrive sometime in 2021

Our spy photographers in Germany have sent in these Land Rover Defender images making us believe that the V8-powered model’s development is on track.

Land Rover Defender Exterior

What gives away the fact that this is a special test mule despite being smartly devoid of any eye-catchy wraps, is the ‘Prototype Vehicle’ decals clearly displayed at the rear. Likewise, the presence of four exhaust pipes (two on either ends) which are further separated by the muffler makes us believe that this is the upcoming V8 Defender.

Land Rover Defender Exterior

Having said that, experts are still baffled about which V8 powerplant will power the Defender. Some rumours suggest that this V8 could be a BMW-sourced 4.4-litre eight cylinder mill that can make up to 617bhp/750Nm. Alternatively, other sources dug out the registration details of an earlier Defender prototype to find that it had a 5.0-litre V8 powertrain.

Land Rover Defender Exterior

If our guess is right, this 5.0-litre V8 mill could be the supercharged eight-cylinder motor that’s shared across the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Velar. But again, there are claims that this motor is expected to be phased out. So, even if the company planned for a limited run of the Defender with these motors, it simply wouldn’t make business sense to divert so many development hours for a model that’s not going to be around as much. 

  • Land Rover
  • V8
  • Land Rover Defender
  • Defender
  • V8 Defender
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Land Rover Defender Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 87.93 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 87.91 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 80.97 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 87.93 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 83.73 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 81.26 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 84.43 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 77.78 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 78.83 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details

Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details

Please read the article here : May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 23L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in