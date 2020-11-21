Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series clings new lap record at Nürburgring

-Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series takes the pole position under the unmodified sports car category

-It overthrows the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ by 1.354 seconds

The German car manufacturer has announced a new feat with the AMG GT Black Series anchoring the fastest lap record by a street-legal production car in a certified time of 6 minutes and 43.616 seconds (for the 20.6 kilometre-long track). The GT Black Series dethrones the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ by 1.354 seconds which had set the previous record in 2019.

The blisteringly quick AMG GT Black Series was powered by the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor punching out 720bhp. Other adjustments as disclosed by the carmaker on the factory-spec car included an extended front carbon fibre splitter to ‘Race’ position and the rear spoiler set to the middle position for maximum downforce. For aerodynamic effectiveness, the front and rear suspension were lowered by 0.2 and 0.1-inches individually. The front camber was tuned 3.8 negative while the rear stood at three negative. On the inside, the anti-roll bars were switched to its stiffest setting.

Commanding the beast was Mercedes-AMG GT3 racing driver, Maro Engel, who piloted the rocket with a remarkable full lap time of 6 minutes 48.047 seconds (for 20.832 kilometre) and an equally sensational 6 minutes 43.616 seconds for the lap without the T13 straight (20.6-kilometre). The car was fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R MO tyres and a ceramic composite brake system which are standard fitment for the production model.

On completing the record lap, Maro Engel said, “With speeds of up to almost 270 kmph in the Kesselchen section of the track or well over 300 kmph on the long Döttinger Höhe straight, the AMG GT Black Series is significantly faster than my GT3 race car. “It's really impressive how much downforce the Black Series generates and how confident and reliable it can be driven, even at the absolute limit.’

So then, it could only be a matter of time until the raging bull pounces once again on the Nürburgring to claim back the prestigious crown. Until then, the race-track belongs to the AMG GT Black Series to rule. It is unlikely to reach the Indian shores in the near future. However, enthusiasts have the option of an AMG GT-R and AMG-GT 63S four-door coupe offered with a price tag of Rs 2.48 crore (ex-showroom) and Rs 2.42 crore (ex-showroom) respectively.