MG Gloster sold out for 2020; fresh bookings to be accepted with revised price structure

MG Motor has expanded its SUV portfolio in India with the launch of the Gloster on 8 October. The vehicle is available in both six-seater and seven-seater options across variants like Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. The Gloster was launched at an introductory price of 28.98 lakh till 31 October or first 2,000 bookings. Since its launch, the company has accumulated over 2,000 models and is sold out for the year 2020. The dealers will soon start accepting fresh bookings with revised prices, wherein the entry-level Super variant gets the maximum hike of Rs 1 lakh, while the mid-level Smart and Sharp variants are costlier by Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively. The top-level Savvy variant witnesses the minimal price hike of Rs 20,000.

Back in 2019, MG Motor marked its debut in India with the launch of the Hector SUV. In July, MG had stopped accepting bookings for the Hector as it had received over 28,000 bookings since its launch late in June 2019, with waiting periods stretching up to six months. As part of the customer satisfaction initiative, MG Motor had announced the Worth Waiting For programme, where the Hector customers will gain 1,000 points every week until the vehicle is delivered to them. These points can be redeemed to purchase MG’s range of accessories or it can be spent on the prepaid maintenance packages that were announced at the time of launch.

MG Motor has not announced any similar program for the Gloster yet and the waiting period is unlikely to go beyond a few weeks as the company has accepted limited bookings for the vehicle. The fresh bookings will be accepted post the revision in price structure. Buyers who booked the model in the initial period, will be given priority over the ones waiting to book now.