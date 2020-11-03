Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupé launched: Now in pictures

-It is the first Mercedes-AMG to be locally assembled in India

-The SUV will be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine

The Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4Matic Coupé was launched today at Rs 76.70 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The performance SUV is the first AMG to be assembled locally at the car manufacturer’s Chakan plant. Let’s have a detailed look at the car through a picture gallery.

First up, the power-packed SUV looks much more aggressive than the standard GLC Coupé. On the front there is a large AMG-specific Panamericana grille with vertical chrome slats. It also gets redesigned LED DRLs and multi-beam LED headlamps. At the bottom, we have air intakes, parking sensors, side air curtains and gloss black lip which is a part of the Night Package.

Moving to the side, is the GLC43’s prominent sloping roofline giving it the ‘Coupé’ look. There are massive AMG-lettered 20-inch alloys which almost stick out from slightly bulged wheel arches that are surrounded with a thin cladding around them. Also visible is the AMG branding on the front brake calipers.

On the rear, the most eye-catching part is the functional quad tailpipes, rear diffusers, powered tailgate, redesigned LED tail lamps, a subtle boot-lip spoiler and the Mercedes logo which also doubles up as the reverse parking camera.

On the inside, is a well-laid out cabin which looks sportier with red stitching on the seats and the dashboard. It also gets sport seats with red seatbelts as standard fixtures. It has a proper flat bottom leather-wrapped AMG steering wheel with paddle shifters. There is a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument display with three styles – Classic, Progressive and Sport.

Taking the centre space, is the latest version of MBUX 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and wireless connectivity. It can be operated with voice control, gesture control, touch control buttons on the steering or by dedicated touchpad. It can also be used to select different drive-modes from Comfort, Sport, Sport +, Individual and Slippery.

Driving the beast, is a 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine that generates 385bhp and 520Nm of torque. This engine is mated to the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission that enables it to sprint on all four-wheels from 0-100kph in 4.9-seconds. The top-speed is restricted to 250kmph.

The GLC43 AMG's rich feature and equipment list includes wireless charging, electronically-adjustable front seats with heated and memory function, lumbar support, ambient lighting, Burmester sound system, 360-degree camera setup. Connectivity features on the car include the Mercedes Me app with vehicle monitoring set-up and emergency call system.