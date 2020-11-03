Nissan Magnite engine details revealed ahead of price announcement

- To be offered in two engine options - 1.0-litre B4D and 1.0-litre Turbo HRA0

- Five-speed manual transmission is standard, while CVT is optional in the Turbo variant

Nissan will soon officially announce the prices for the Magnite. Ahead of the announcement, we have revealed the variant details and to learn more about it, click here. The Nissan Magnite sub-four metre SUV will be offered in four monotone and four dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour options include – blade silver, sandstone brown, onyx black, and storm white. The dual-tone colour options include – flare garnet red and onyx black, tourmaline brown and onyx black, pearl white and onyx black, and vivid blue and storm white.

Mechanically, the upcoming Nissan Magnite will be offered in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre B4D and 1.0-litre Turbo HRA0. The former engine with a five-speed manual transmission produces 70bhp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The latter, the 1.0-litre Turbo engine generates 97bhp at 5,000rpm. The Turbo engine can be had with a five-speed manual transmission producing 160Nm of torque between 2,800-3,600rpm, or a CVT option which produces 152NM of torque between 2,200-4,400rpm.

Nissan claims that the 1.0-litre B4D engine returns a fuel efficiency figure of 18.75kmpl, while the 1.0-litre Turbo HRA0 returns a fuel efficiency figure of 20kmpl and 17.7kmpl in manual transmission and CVT option, respectively.