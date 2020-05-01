Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • McLaren Speedtail engine specification revealed

McLaren Speedtail engine specification revealed

May 01, 2020, 07:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
431 Views
Write a comment
McLaren Speedtail engine specification revealed

- The McLaren Speedtail has the highest specific battery power of any production road car

- Completed high-speed testing in the United States

McLaren’s latest flagship is the Speedtail which is claimed to be the fastest McLaren ever. And now, it has proven its mettle after crossing the 400kmph mark in the high-speed testing conducted in the United States. The top speed of 403kmph was achieved more than 30 times, claims the British carmaker. On the occasion, the Woking-based carmaker has also given out official details of the Speedtail’s hybrid powertrain.

Exterior

The M840TQ powertrain uses McLaren’s 4.0-litre V8 combined with an electric drive unit, which has a combined output of 1,035bhp and maximum torque of 1,150Nm. This hybrid powertrain has evolved from McLaren’s first hybrid hypercar, the P1. The V8 gets a new lightweight air-intake system, improved cylinder head cooling and revised piston design. What’s more, the hybrid-GT can hit 300kmph from standstill in mere 12.8 seconds (the P1 took 16.3 seconds).

Exterior

The Formula E-derived electric motor generates more than 230kW and the power delivery is 8.3kW/kg which is twice the efficiency of an average sports car. Engineers from McLaren Applied have worked with the Speedtail Electric Drive Technology team. Together they managed to integrate the motorsport-developed inverter and DC/DC converter technology into the electric drive system.

Exterior

A high power cylindrical cell arranged in a unique array gives the 1.647kWh unit an extremely compact dimension and the best power-to-weight ratio of any high voltage battery available today. Compared to the P1 (5.2kW/kg and output of 270kW), the power density of Speedtail’s battery is up by almost four times. These output figures are achievable because the cells are thermally controlled by a dielectric cooling system and permanently immersed in a lightweight, electrically insulative oil which quickly transfers heat away from the cells. This system is the first of its kind in a production road car and it also allows the cells to run harder and for longer.

Exterior

The Speedtail will have a limited production run of just 106 models, which incidentally is the same production number of the iconic McLaren F1. More importantly, all of the 106 units have already been sold at 1.75 million Euros (approx. Rs 14.52 crore) apiece.

  • McLaren
  • Hybrid
  • McLaren Speedtail
  • Speedtail
  • Hyper GT
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
113012 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in