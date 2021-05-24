Maserati Ghibli Love Audacious is a purple-draped Fuoriserie Edition

- Co-created with Chinese artist, singer and performer William Chan

- Developed under the special Fuoriserie personalisation division

Maserati loves making special edition versions of their production vehicles as long as they can. The newest one being the recently revealed Ghibli hybrid that went into the Fuoriserie customisation programme as – Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious. Yes, that’s what they are calling the limited-run Ghibli created with the partnership between the Italian marque and the Chinese streetwear fashion brand CANOTWAIT_.

This Chinese fashion brand is founded by well-known actor and singer William Chan, who has also paid attention to the purple-finished Ghibli Love Audacious. The Fuoriserie programme allows the buyers to start with a blank sheet of paper and set free their creativity to write their own stories in the form of their Maserati – says the Modena-based carmaker. And the Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious is an example of the same.

And if you are wondering why it has ‘love audacious’ in the name, it’s because they decided to commemorate Chinese love numbers ‘520’ by revealing the special edition Ghibli on 20th May. This number holds the hidden meaning of 'i love you' and on this day it is a Chinese custom to celebrate love. Therefore, they believe it is an ode to this special day when the Italian ‘audacious’ performance meets Chinese ‘love’ inspired style.

The Ghibli Love Audacious is finished in a Digital Aurora paint scheme which gets the inspiration in the sunrise and magical aurora light - a blend of burned purple with relaxing bluish hints. What’s more, the three-layer coating is introduced as an experimental pink glass flakes pigment that creates a digital effect in line with the current ‘Phigital’ trend. It sits on 20-inch Teseo wheels finished in 'dark miron' paint available in the Fuoriserie catalogue. And there are two customised badges from CANOTWAIT_, one just above the Maserati air vents, and the other inside the cabin.

Only eight units of the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious will be available this month, all of which are restricted to the Chinese market.