Upcoming luxury electric cars in India - Part 2

As India seems to be one of the potential electric vehicle markets in the world, many luxury automakers have set sight on launching their flagship electric vehicles here. For instance, Mercedes-Benz is bringing its sumptuous EQS to India soon. Similarly, other brands are also expected to follow suit. In this second part, we will give a quick short look at some European electric cars en route to India.

BMW iX3

The first car on the list is of course a BMW. The German car marque has been selling the i3 electric for roughly a decade. It is an experienced global player in the electric vehicle industry, hence will bring the expertise to future electric cars such as the iX3. To put it simply, the iX3 is an electric SUV derived from the standard combustion engine model, and it is every inch the X3 from outside, except for the new grille, redesigned bumper and alloy wheels. Inside, the iX3 is identical to the X3; It has a luxurious interior with full Vernasca leather trim and BMW Live Cockpit Professional.

There is a new fifth-generation BMW eDrive system fitted in the iX3. It comprises an electric motor, a new lithium-ion battery and an integrated drive management system. All that combined provides a WLTP certified range of 460km on a single charge. An 80kWh battery pack makes about 281bhp and 400Nm of torque. It can go from 0 to 100kmph in 6.8 seconds with a top speed governed to 180kmph. The iX3 is equipped with adaptive air suspension as standard. It is likely to launch by the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2022.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Now, let us take a look at the electric version of the S-Class saloon, the EQS. This elegant car was revealed last month worldwide. It is a masterpiece of an ultramodern flagship saloon. The EQS carries the EQ design philosophy of Mercedes-Benz, as it features the signature LED strip at the front and back as well as the unique alloy wheels. Inside, the EQS is like a penthouse. You would be charmed by the magic of its über-gorgeous interior. It gets a 56-inches dazzling MBUX Hyperscreen; divided into three displays.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS has two variants - 450+ and 580+ 4Matic. Similarly, there is a 107.8kWh battery pack (as standard for both the variants) that provides a staggering 770km of range on a full charge. The 580+ 4Matic makes 516bhp and 855Nm of torque which can take you from 0 to 100kmph in a mere 4.3 seconds. Mercedes-Benz is expected to launch the EQS here by later this year or at the beginning of 2022.

Porsche Taycan

The Taycan is the first all-electric four-door sports saloon by Porsche. It is a luxury performance car that carries forward the brand’s acclaimed driving dynamics experience despite being a fully electric car. The exterior of the saloon is inspired by other legendary Porsche models, especially at the rear with an identical single LED strip. Similarly, the Taycan has a slanted coupé-style roof. It is not just an emission friendly electric car but also has a leather-free interior made of recycled material. Additionally, the saloon is equipped with an all-digital Porsche Advanced Cockpit.

There are presently four variants of the Taycan in some international markets - Taycan, Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S. The Taycan Turbo S features a 93.4kWh Performance Battery Plus that develops 616bhp moreover it makes incredible 750bhp when launch control is activated. Similarly, the Turbo S achieves 0 to 100kmph sprint time in astounding 2.8 seconds with a limited top speed of 260kmph. It can travel 412km on a full charge according to WLTP. This luxurious saloon is expected to arrive here by the end of the year or by early 2022.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

The XC40 Recharge is an electric compact luxury SUV. It is based on the standard XC40 combustion engine model. Therefore, both the cars look similar in terms of exterior design. Volvo is recognised for making the safest cars and the XC40 Recharge also carries the legacy. It has secured Top Safety Pick Plus award by the IIHS. Inside, there is a vertical infotainment screen that now features an Android-based interface with in-built Google voice assistance.

It has a 78kWh battery pack that produces 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. The electric SUV can go from 0 to 100kmph in 4.9 seconds. Volvo claims that this electric SUV has a range of up to 418km with an electronically governed top speed of 180kmph. Also, the XC40 Recharge can be charged up to 80 percent in just 40 minutes. This XC40 Recharge was unveiled in India in March 2021 and Volvo is said to begin bookings for the car in the next month or so.