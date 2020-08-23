Lunaz starts production of world’s first electric classic Rolls-Royce car

- 30 build-slots available for electrified Rolls-Royce Phantoms and Silver Clouds

- A 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V has now completed the Lunaz re-engineering process

Lunaz, creator of electric classic cars has announced the start of production of the world’s only electrified Rolls-Royce car. The Rolls-Royce marque joins existing electrified classic cars from Jaguar and Bentley in the Lunaz portfolio.

A 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V has now completed the Lunaz re-engineering process. This includes ground-up restoration and the incorporation of Lunaz’s proprietary electric powertrain and a full suite of hardware and software upgrades. Production allocation for the first lot of Rolls-Royce cars by Lunaz will be strictly limited to 30 units. Orders are already being taken from Lunaz’s existing client base and some of the most celebrated and influential institutions in the world.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom by Lunaz is the only built-for-purpose, electric chauffeur-driven car in the world. These cars are powered by the firm’s proprietary electric powertrain. Its battery pack is the largest of its type in the world at 120kWh, ensuring range of over 300 miles (483 kilometres). Every car by Lunaz is taken back to the bare metal, 3D scanned, weighed and fully restored before the conversion and re-engineering process begins. This offers Lunaz customers the scope to inject their own design and technology desires under the guiding hand of Design Director, Jen Holloway.

The 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V by Lunaz perfectly clothes the car’s timeless proportions and unmistakable presence with a contemporary two-tone paint scheme, with Midland Grey on the upper side of the car and Cinereous Grey on the lower. The hand-painted feature line that breaks the two colours is inspired by a period item specified by the car’s previous client; a pink bakelite telephone that sat between the rear occupants. This item has been retained in the final build and upgraded to incorporate modern cellular phone technology, encrypted for privacy.

The vehicle is built in eight-seat configuration with a front bench for three occupants, rear bench for a further three and two occasional seats. The very finest sustainably-sourced leather is crafted by Lunaz’ in-house specialist team and specified in argent grey. Instead of traditional seat piping, a double welt feature is presented in whisper with argent grey, creating a contemporary pinstripe detail. The original woodwork has been restored and finished with a contemporary satin treatment. This sympathetic update is offset with rose gold inlays. This approach extends to the door cappings, front fascia and the picnic table backs affixed to the privacy division that separates the driver and rear passenger compartment.

The vehicle offers a fully integrated infotainment system with satellite navigation. Audio can be split between the rear and front to ensure passengers are able to listen to music without interruption from the driver’s sat-nav instructions. Climate control is also significantly upgraded to incorporate modern air conditioning with the capability to dictate differing air settings depending on each occupant’s preference. Two screens are integrated behind the privacy division’s picnic tables allowing rear occupants to watch films and mirror screens from mobile devices. A bar service occupies the centre of the unit and has been custom built to perfectly fit the owner’s favourite brand of tequila. Every Lunaz client will be invited to specify dimensions for their beverage of choice.