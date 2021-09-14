CarWale
    Lotus Emira wrapped in GT4 racing suit

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    598 Views
    -         Developed in collaboration with RML

    -         Could replace the Evora GT4 soon

    Lotus debuted its latest offering in a long time – the Emira – at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The quintessential British mid-engine sportscar is now showcased in the GT4 livery as a concept hinting at the possible replacement for the much-acclaimed Evora GT4.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Developed in collaboration with project partner RML Group, the race-ready concept is expected to be homologated soon. ‘Almost all modern Lotus road cars have had race-ready siblings and the Emira is no exception’, says the British carmaker. Each customer car will be a homologated performance machine, hand-built with lightweight motorsport components and equipment to meet the latest safety regulations.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Hethel-based development team has made use of composite bodywork making the Emira lightweight. Coupled with Toyota's race-proven 3.5-litre V6 engine and optimised GT4 aerodynamics Lotus believes the Emira GT4 will be quite competitive. And since the return tothe world of motorsport is a key pillar of the company's transformation, the Emira GT4 has a lot riding on its shoulder way before the race car has hit the tracks.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Lotus Emira GT4 will be officially launched in late 2021 at an event on the Hethel test track. A limited number of Emira GT4 race cars will enter the 2022 season with a promise of increasing production for 2023 in line with global demand.

