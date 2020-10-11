Lamborghini sells 738 units in September 2020

- Lamborghini unveiled three new models in 2020

- The company also achieved the 10,000 units production milestone with the Urus and Aventador last month

Lamborghini has announced that the company sold 738 units in September 2020. The brand was the first in the automotive sector to close production and offices due to the Coronavirus pandemic, putting people's safety first, followed by a return to the business after the closure of seven weeks.

After the factory and all its facilities were re-opened, Lamborghini unveiled three new models that include the Huracan RWD Spyder, the Sian Roadster, and the Essenza SCV12. The Italian marque also achieved important production milestones as the 10,000th Urus and Aventador were produced.

Speaking on the occasion, Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO, Lamborghini said, “I’m extremely proud of these results: they affirm the excellent work we have done over the years, maintaining our position as a highly aspirational, desirable and robust brand in the automotive world. Our team overcame a moment of significant uncertainty with great flexibility, foresight, and readiness to react. We have experimented with new ways to connect with customers and enthusiasts, while continuing our drive to achieve new goals with a constant eye to the future: a distinguishing characteristic of Lamborghini.”