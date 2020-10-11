CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Lamborghini sells 738 units in September 2020

    Lamborghini sells 738 units in September 2020

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,119 Views
    Lamborghini sells 738 units in September 2020

    - Lamborghini unveiled three new models in 2020

    - The company also achieved the 10,000 units production milestone with the Urus and Aventador last month

    Lamborghini has announced that the company sold 738 units in September 2020. The brand was the first in the automotive sector to close production and offices due to the Coronavirus pandemic, putting people's safety first, followed by a return to the business after the closure of seven weeks.

    After the factory and all its facilities were re-opened, Lamborghini unveiled three new models that include the Huracan RWD Spyder, the Sian Roadster, and the Essenza SCV12. The Italian marque also achieved important production milestones as the 10,000th Urus and Aventador were produced.

    Speaking on the occasion, Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO, Lamborghini said, “I’m extremely proud of these results: they affirm the excellent work we have done over the years, maintaining our position as a highly aspirational, desirable and robust brand in the automotive world. Our team overcame a moment of significant uncertainty with great flexibility, foresight, and readiness to react. We have experimented with new ways to connect with customers and enthusiasts, while continuing our drive to achieve new goals with a constant eye to the future: a distinguishing characteristic of Lamborghini.”

    Lamborghini Urus Image
    Lamborghini Urus
    ₹ 3.10 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Lamborghini
    • Lamborghini Aventador
    • Aventador
    • Urus
    • Lamborghini Urus
    • Huracan
    • Lamborghini Huracan
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Lamborghini Urus Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 3.45 Crore
    Delhi₹ 3.56 Crore
    • lamborghini-cars
    • other brands
    Lamborghini Urus

    Lamborghini Urus

    ₹ 3.10 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lamborghini-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    ₹ 35.00 - 38.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 15th October 2020
    All Upcoming Cars