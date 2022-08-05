CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to be launched in India on 25 August

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    351 Views
    Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to be launched in India on 25 August

    - The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will sit below the Huracan STO

    - The model was unveiled in April this year

    Italian automobile marquee Lamborghini has officially confirmed that the new Huracan Tecnica will make its way to Indian shores, with the launch of the model slated to take place on 25 August. The new variant of the V10 supercar will be positioned between the Huracan RWD and the Huracan STO.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Front View

    Unveiled in April this year, the new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is the most powerful RWD variant of the brand’s V10 sports car. The model is powered by the same 5.2-litre NA V10 engine that produces a monstrous 640bhp and 565Nm of torque. Mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.2 seconds.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Left Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of design, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica differentiates itself from its ‘vanilla’ siblings with the help of a new Y-shaped insert on either side of the front bumper (taking inspiration from the Sian hypercar), a set of new 20-inch alloy wheels, a reworked window line, a carbon-fibre engine cover, new rear bumper with a diffuser, a fixed rear spoiler, and hexagonal-shaped dual exhaust pipes.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Dashboard

    A few other highlights of the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica include torque vectoring, rear-axle steering, LDVI, carbon-ceramic brakes, a revised HMI interface, height-adjustable seats, harness seat-belts, and more.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Image
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    ₹ 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top 3 Tata cars sold in India in July 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120288 Views
    789 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    ₹ 41.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • lamborghini-cars
    • other brands
    Lamborghini Urus

    Lamborghini Urus

    ₹ 3.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lamborghini-Cars

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 3.80 Crore
    Delhi₹ 3.71 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120288 Views
    789 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to be launched in India on 25 August