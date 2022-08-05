Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to be launched in India on 25 August

- The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will sit below the Huracan STO

Italian automobile marquee Lamborghini has officially confirmed that the new Huracan Tecnica will make its way to Indian shores, with the launch of the model slated to take place on 25 August. The new variant of the V10 supercar will be positioned between the Huracan RWD and the Huracan STO.

Unveiled in April this year, the new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is the most powerful RWD variant of the brand’s V10 sports car. The model is powered by the same 5.2-litre NA V10 engine that produces a monstrous 640bhp and 565Nm of torque. Mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.2 seconds.

In terms of design, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica differentiates itself from its ‘vanilla’ siblings with the help of a new Y-shaped insert on either side of the front bumper (taking inspiration from the Sian hypercar), a set of new 20-inch alloy wheels, a reworked window line, a carbon-fibre engine cover, new rear bumper with a diffuser, a fixed rear spoiler, and hexagonal-shaped dual exhaust pipes.

A few other highlights of the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica include torque vectoring, rear-axle steering, LDVI, carbon-ceramic brakes, a revised HMI interface, height-adjustable seats, harness seat-belts, and more.