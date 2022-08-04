CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top 3 Tata cars sold in India in July 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    656 Views
    Top 3 Tata cars sold in India in July 2022

    Over the last few months, we have witnessed Tata Motors inching closer to the sales numbers registered by Hyundai in the country. In fact, Tata Motors had also outsold Hyundai on a few occasions. Back in July, the Indian automaker missed the second rank by 2,994 units. 

    Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Tata cars in India in July 2022 –

    Tata Nexon 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Nexon compact SUV led sales for Tata Motors in India in July 2022. The company sold 14,214 units of the Nexon in July 2022 compared to 10,287 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 38 per cent. Tata Motors continues to witness strong demand for both the ICE and electric versions of the Nexon compact SUV. 

    Tata Punch 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Punch sub-compact SUV retained the second rank in July 2022. The Indian automaker sold 11,007 units of the Punch last month. The vehicle has received a good response in the Indian market since its debut in October last year. To further strengthen its foothold in the Indian market, the company recently introduced the Punch Kaziranga Edition.

    Tata Altroz 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz was the third highest-selling model for the company last month. The company sold 6,159 units of the Altroz in July 2022 compared to 6,980 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a drop of 12 per cent. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top 3 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in July 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32632 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.95 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.32 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.66 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.94 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.44 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.86 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.85 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.43 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32632 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 3 Tata cars sold in India in July 2022